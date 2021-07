Wyoming

TEN SLEEP, Wyo. (AP) — A small earthquake Sunday struck a sparsely populated area of central Wyoming.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake about 29 miles south of Ten Sleep near the Nowood River in southern Washakie County.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake at 3:17 p.m. measured magnitude 4.1.

That's large enough to possibly be felt but too small to cause more than minor damage.