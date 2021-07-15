Transgender woman cancels Wyoming magic shows after threats

Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A transgender woman has canceled magic shows at libraries in northeastern Wyoming because of online and phoned in threats.

The Campbell County Library posted on its Facebook page that Mikayla Oz was canceling Wednesday and Thursday shows in Gillette and Wright out of safety concerns for herself, library staff and patrons.

Oz's transgender identity was shared on a social media post, which prompted misinformation about her performance.

Oz says her show is family friendly and doesn't have an LGBTQ message.

Oz's gender identity was not previously known to library staff. Library Director Terri Lesley says it's not relevant.