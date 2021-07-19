Police seek information on hit and run crash

Wyoming

UINTA COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance on information on a hit-and-run crash in southwest Wyoming.

The crash occurred on Saturday around the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. near Exit 3 on Interstate 80 in Uinta County, Wyoming.

An individual had stopped along the side of the interstate to put fuel into a box-style truck and was struck by a passing vehicle.

The suspect driver left the individual on the side of the road and fled from the scene.

The individual who was hit is in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle should have damage to the passenger side headlamp.

Contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol Dispatch at 307-777-4321 if you have any information on this incident.