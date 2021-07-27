Pickup truck runs over, kills man at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A pickup truck ran over and killed a man during Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The accident happened Tuesday morning near a carnival area next to the rodeo grounds.

Cheyenne police say the victim was riding in the bed of a full-size pickup that slowed to a stop in traffic.

The man lost his footing and fell as he was getting out of the truck bed.

The driver of the pickup truck pulled ahead with the flow of traffic and ran over the man.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

His identity wasn't released.