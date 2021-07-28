Sheriff: Boy says he killed father, body found in Wyoming

Wyoming

DAYTON, Wyo. (AP) — Investigators say they found a man dead in Wyoming after a boy allegedly told authorities in Montana he killed his father.

Sheridan County sheriff's officials say in a statement the 15-year-old allegedly confessed to authorities in the Hardin, Montana, area.

The information led investigators to find the body at a home in the northern Wyoming town of Dayton early Wednesday.

Sheriff’s officials aren't identifying the boy or dead man.

Sheriff’s officials and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents are investigating.

Undersheriff Levi Dominguez says there is no threat to the public and people should keep away from the home to allow a thorough investigation.