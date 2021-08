Wyoming

EVANSTON, Wyo. (AP) — A pickup truck struck and killed a 2-year-old boy in southwestern Wyoming.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the boy had run into a street in downtown Evanston around 9 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by the Chevrolet Silverado.

The patrol identified him as Nico Ringer.

KTWO Radio reports he was the 64th person killed on Wyoming roadways in 2021, compared to 74 in 2020, and 103 in 2019.