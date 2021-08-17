Bikes & Brews set Saturday

Wyoming

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is welcoming back Bikes & Brews, a family–friendly brewfest and fundraiser featuring mountain biking, beer sampling and live music.

After riding JHMR’s newly enhanced mountain bike park or taking a trip up the Bridger Gondola for a hike, participants will gather at the JH Bike Park base in the afternoon for the brewfest, followed by live music from cowboy-rock performer Jared Rogerson.

Brewfest tickets start at $55.00 for unlimited sampling of 19 local and regional beer brands, and participants have the option to enhance their experience with scenic gondola and Jackson Hole (JH) Bike Park upgrades.

Each ticketed category of brewfest access comes with a 10–ounce logoed Jackson Hole, YETI mug tumbler for beer sampling. In good alignment and spirit of the event, all Bikes & Brews proceeds benefit Friends of Pathways, a local nonprofit dedicated to transportation and healthy recreation.

The second annual brewfest kicks off at 3 p.m. and runs to 7 p.m., with music starting at 4 p.m. This year’s beer–pouring breweries include 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Big Sky Brewing, Boulevard Brewing, Breckenridge Brewing, Canarchy, Elysian, Flying Embers, Grand Teton Brewing, Lagunitas, Melvin Brewing, New Belgium Brewing, Odell Brewing, Roadhouse Brewing, Roosters Brewing, Sierra Nevada, Snake River Brewery, Upslope Brewing, Wildlife Brewing and Wind River Brewing. Food is available for purchase via JHMR’s Tin Can Cantina and locally–loved food truck Spoons.

JHMR reminds participants of Bikes & Brews to bike and enjoy activities before sampling and to practice safe COVID-19 protocols. Once admitted into the brewfest, further access to the JH Bike Park will no longer be granted.

For information on pricing to Bikes & Brews, the day’s schedule of activities and to purchase tickets online, click HERE.