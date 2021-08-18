Bridge at Phelps Lake closed for replacement

Wyoming

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Phelps Lake outlet bridge will be closed for replacement beginning Wednesday evening.

The closure is expected to be in place through fall 2022.

The bridge connects Lake Creek trail to the Woodland trail and therefore hikers will not be able to make a loop on those trails, although hikers can still hike the Lake Creek or Woodland trail one way to the lake and back. The Phelps Lake loop from the Death Canyon trailhead will require an additional 1.5 miles to complete the loop. Signs will be placed around Phelps Lake to reflect the closure.

The bridge was originally built for vehicle use by the Rockefeller family more than 60 years ago, before being reconfigured for pedestrian use as part of the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve. The bridge sits on untreated logs and over time the weight of the bridge has made the wood deteriorate. The old bridge will be replaced with a new bridge that will be less costly to maintain and will continue to reflect the attractive, rustic appearance of the historic bridge.

Jackson Hole Preserve Inc., one of Grand Teton’s longest standing partners, is helping to support the bridge replacement.