Record Yellowstone tourism but timed entry plan not imminent

Wyoming

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone’s superintendent says the national park won’t implement a timed-entry system at least in the next year but it’s possible eventually. Superintendent Cam Sholly says timed entry would most likely be limited to Yellowstone’s busy South Entrance north of Grand Teton National Park and West Entrance near West Yellowstone, Montana. The Cody Enterprise reports the park’s other three gates are less busy. Other busy national parks have implemented timed entry, which requires visitors to reserve a time when they may enter. Sholly says a decision on timed entry in Yellowstone would be made far in advance and probably in coordination with Grand Teton.