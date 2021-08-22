Realignment project to cause delays on Hoback Junction South

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Motorists who regularly use Hoback Junction South should plan for construction delays over the next few months.

Hoback Junction South just east of the Hoback bridge will turn to a one-lane roadway beginning Monday, August 23 and will likely stay that way until mid-October.

Construction crews will be working on realigning that section of road.

A timed traffic light will guide motorists through the roadway. Drivers should expect up to a 20-minute delay.