Skip to Content
Wyoming
By
today at 5:17 PM
Published 5:19 PM

COVID-19 cancels Gorsuch Wyoming visit for 2nd year in a row

Neil Gorsuch
U.S. Supreme Court
Neil Gorsuch

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — For a second year in a row, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will not visit the University of Wyoming due to the coronavirus.

Gorsuch had been scheduled to visit the law school and campus Sept. 16, giving a talk alongside Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Lynne Boomgaarden in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall.

The virus postponed a 2020 visit planned in recognition of the law school’s 100th anniversary.

University spokesman Chad Baldwin says rising rates of COVID-19 generally, and not cases at the university specifically, are the reason for cancellation.

There are no plans to reschedule.

AP Wyoming / Coronavirus Coverage / News / Regional News / Top Stories

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content