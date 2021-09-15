WCW 2021 Wyoming Woman Entrepreneur of the Year announced

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Council for Women (WCW) announced Sara Flitner of Jackson as the winner of the 2021 Wyoming Woman Entrepreneur of the Year award this week.

Flitner operates Flitner Strategies, a Jackson-based firm that operates statewide and provides collaborative problem solving, organizational leadership, and authentic communication services. Flitner also founded Becoming Jackson Whole, which provides mindfulness based services and resources.

“The Wyoming Council for Women is proud to recognize and celebrate female entrepreneurs across the Cowboy State,” said Jennifer Wilmetti, Chair of the Wyoming Council for Women. “These women create jobs and generate important revenue for our state and local communities while providing services and skills that are desperately needed. Sara Flitner is an effective leader who is helping to incorporate soft skills and mindfulness into Wyoming businesses, nonprofits, and government work and is most deserving of this honor.”

The ‘Woman Entrepreneur Award’ recognizes woman-owned businesses in Wyoming and is designed to increase the attention to, and recognition of, the contribution female entrepreneurs make to Wyoming's economy.

“Few of us go to work expecting to receive an honor like this, so you can imagine how far my jaw fell,” Flitner said. “Surprise aside, I truly believe in the crucial timing of this work: now more than ever, our workplaces must prioritize the human capacities that make businesses, communities and families thrive.”

The WCW will host an award reception for Flitner on Thursday, October 7 from 5:30-7:00 pm in the Goldpiece Room at The Wort Hotel in Jackson. The event is free and open to the public and media.

Over the next several weeks, the WCW will be highlighting some of the other 2021 nominees on its facebook page, www.facebook.com/WyoWomensCouncil.