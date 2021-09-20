Roadside maintenance beings Monday in Jackson

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Jackson and Blackrock Ranger districts of the Bridger-Teton National Forest have planned roadside clearing of vegetation in four areas.

Beginning on Monday, Four Mile Road (FS 30050) on the Blackrock District followed by the Shadow Mountain Loop (FS 30340) and Mosquito Creek (FS 30980) on the Jackson District.

Each location is planned to be completed in four to six days.

Officials say this maintenance will improve the safety of these roads by increasing sight lines around corners, allowing more sunlight to hit the road surface to improve drying, and provide improved pullout opportunities along the road edge for safer passing.

Contractors will be implementing this project to meet specific objectives. Taking care to retain some key tree species like white bark pine, all other vegetation smaller than six inches will be removed or mulched on site. Using equipment like masticators will allow these operations to be conducted from the road surface decreasing any disturbance to drainage features along the roadway. There will be road guards present during operations however no road closures are planned. Please exercise patience and use alternate routes when at all possible to reduce traffic and cause fewer delays to the operation.

For updates as this maintenance progresses please call the Jackson or Blackrock Ranger Districts at 307-739-5400 or 307-543-3900 or visit tetonfires.com.