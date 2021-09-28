Skip to Content
Driver fatigue being investigated as possible cause for fatal crash east of Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) - A fatal crash occurred around milepost 9.1 on the Interstate 80 Service Road east of Rock Springs, Wyoming Tuesday. 

At 6:30 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

A 1992 Toyota 4-Runner was headed west on the Service Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the left.  The Toyota exited the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 29-year-old Salt Lake City, Utah resident Samuel S. Roberts.  Roberts was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. 

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This is the 85th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 100 in 2020, 123 in 2019, and 84 in 2018 to date.   

