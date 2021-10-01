Teton County vaccine clinics separated, expanded to meet demand for COVID-19 and flu vaccines

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Beginning Saturday, Oct. 9, the Teton County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic will relocate to the Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole, located at 1251 S. Park Loop Road.

This will allow the department to serve all community members who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and interested in a 1st, 2nd, or 3rd dose.

To check your eligibility, click HERE or call our Call Center at 307-732-8628 for assistance.

To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson please visit, click HERE or call our Call Center. Our COVID-19 clinic will continue to operate Wednesdays-Saturdays with expanded times. Please visit our website for clinic hours and additional information. Don’t forget bring your COVID-19 vaccine card with you to your appointment.

All flu vaccines will continue to be administered at the Teton County Health Department located at 460 E. Pearl Ave starting Thursday, October 14, 2021. Flu clinic hours will be Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and all ages are welcome. To book a flu vaccine appointment click HERE or call our Call Center. Remember to bring your insurance card, cash, check or credit card. To see more details and the accepted health insurance providers, click HERE.

Also, on Friday, October 22, 2021, the department will be holding a special, larger flu clinic to focus on families and children.

Appointments are needed for both the COVID-19 and Flu clinics. The department is unable to give both vaccines at the same clinic location, but people can receive them on the same day. Flu shots are also available at pharmacies, or you can check with your preferred provider to see if they have flu shots available.

Individuals who receive a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or the Moderna vaccine will be receiving the same formulation of the vaccine as their first two doses. The terms ‘additional dose’ and ‘booster shot’ both refer to someone receiving their 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. An additional dose is used to describe people who may have not had a strong immune response from the first two doses. A booster shot is used to describe those whose immune response may have waned over time. Currently, recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not recommended to receive more than one dose. They are also not eligible to receive any doses of mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) vaccine.