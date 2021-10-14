Grand Teton sees second busiest September for visitation

Wyoming

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park statistics on recreation visits show September 2021 was the second busiest on record for the month of September.

The park hosted an estimated 570,584 recreation visits in September 2021.

This is a 10% increase from September 2019 and a 5.5% decrease from September 2020. Camping in the park increased 25% in September 2021 (74,348 overnight stays) compared to September 2019 (59,340 overnight stays).

Backcountry camping increased 49% in September 2021 (7,229 backcountry camper nights) compared to September 2019 (4,837 backcountry camper nights). Trail use in the park increased 30% in September 2021 compared to September 2019, on trails that use is counted.

September recreation visits over the last several years:

September 2021: 570,584

September 2020: 603,789

September 2019: 517,265

September 2018: 558,788

September 2017: 482,661

September 2016: 492,451

Additional data on National Park Service visitor-use statistics is available at irma.nps.gov/STATS/.