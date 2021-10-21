Teton County outdoor rodeo arena to closed to horseback riders for winter

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Teton County Fairgrounds outdoor rodeo arena is closed to horseback riders now through the end of winter to transition the arena into the Fairgrounds ice-skating rink.

Water to the arena has been turned off, and the facility has been winterized. The arena has also been rolled, hard-packed and not in condition to accommodate horses.

The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department will convert the outdoor rodeo arena into an ice-rink once the weather is suitable, which usually occurs in mid December. The ice-rink is maintained by Parks and Recreation Department and is free to the public.