North Pathway seasonal closure in effect

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The seasonal closure of the North Pathway between the Town of Jackson and Grand Teton National Park went into effect Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

The five-mile segment of the pathway between Flat Creek and the Gros Ventre River is subject to an annual closure from November 1 to April 30 in order to reduce impacts to migrating elk and other wildlife that winter on the National Elk Refuge.

The seasonal closure is a condition of the agreement between Teton County, Wyoming and the National Elk Refuge to maintain the pathway and offer recreational activities on U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service property. The seasonal closure reduces the likelihood of conflicts between elk and pathway users and ensures the pathway is compatible with the agency’s “wildlife first” mission.

“The North Pathway lies within a key migration route,” said Brian Schilling, Pathways Coordinator for Teton County. “Pathway users may spook elk trying to find their way to the Refuge during the active fall migration period. This increases the risk that they’ll respond by running back onto the highway and into harm’s way, creating a hazard to both wildlife and motorists.”

Closure gates installed along the length of the pathway notify cyclists and pedestrians that the pathway is closed during the elk migration and winter seasons. Violators of the closure are subject to citation for trespassing, fines, and possible federal prosecution.

Refuge officials remind the public that crossing over the pathway to approach the Refuge fence for photographs or wildlife viewing is still a breach of the pathway closure. The presence of humans at or near the fence often causes nearby elk to bolt and leave the area. The constant disturbance throughout the winter has a cumulative effect, adding to an animal’s weakened condition brought about by the rigors of the harsh season.

"The County’s pathway provides an exciting opportunity for the public to enjoy the beauty of the National Elk Refuge and observe wildlife," National Elk Refuge Manager Frank Durbian said. "The reason for the seasonal closure is to ensure that wildlife, especially migrating elk, are not disturbed during a very sensitive time of the year."

This year, County staff will be collecting data and information on pathway usage during the closure in order to develop additional strategies for reducing violations and mitigating any impacts to wildlife during the closure.