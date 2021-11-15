Amid rosier outlook, Wyoming’s governor presents lean budget

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A proposed two-year budget released Monday by Wyoming’s governor outlines more frugal state government following steep cuts last year.

That is despite a somewhat rosier near-term economic outlook for the fossil-fuel-dependent state.

State lawmakers will work from Gov. Mark Gordon's budget proposal heading into a legislative session this winter that will focus mainly on crafting the 2023-24 biennial budget.

The Republican governor’s budget is $1 billion less than the 2021-22 budget approved by lawmakers in 2020.

Gordon slashed the current budget amid plummeting global oil prices and the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, both of which delivered a hit to state revenue.