Fatal crash marks more than 100 fatalities on Wyoming roadways in 2021

HAWK SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) - On Wednesday, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 69.5 on US 85 south of Hawk Springs, Wyoming.

At 10:00 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.

A 2005 Ford Taurus was stopped on US 85 with the vehicle's left turn signal activated as the driver attempted to turn onto Highway 313. A northbound 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer attempted to pass by the Ford on the right shoulder, when the driver of the Ford decided to turn right. The Volvo collided with the side of the Ford, causing the Ford to overturn.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 18-year-old Canada resident, Korey Bowers. Bowers was wearing a seatbelt and transported by ambulance to the Community Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming, where he later succumbed to injuries from the crash. The passenger has been identified as 19-year-old Juniata, Nebraska resident, Emma Nelson. Nelson was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to injuries sustained at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Volvo has been identified as 49-year-old Briggsdale, Colorado resident Conan Ferguson. Ferguson was not injured in the crash. The passenger has been identified as 29-year-old Longmont, Colorado resident Manos Zouridakis. Zouridakis was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is the 100th and 101st fatalities on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 118 in 2020, 137 in 2019, and 105 in 2018 to date.