Bridger-Teton National Forest Christmas tree permits available

WESTERN Wyo. (KIFI) – Christmas tree permits are now available for purchase online through Recreation.gov through Dec.31.

Details about where to cut and height restrictions may be found at Recreation.gov by searching “Bridger-Teton National Forest.”

“Trekking through the forest in search of that special holiday tree is a beloved tradition for many and the perfect way to start the holiday season," forest supervisor Tricia O’Connor said.

The Forest Service will also offer Christmas tree tags at our district offices and at the Alpine Visitor Center. Call ahead as the offices remain closed to walk-in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To purchase a Christmas Tree permit, visit Recreation.gov and search for Bridger-Teton National Forest Christmas Tree Permits. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Visitors will need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction. Each permit is $15 for any tree, plus a $2.50 processing fee. Users can purchase up to five trees per account. The permit must be printed and placed in the windshield of your vehicle as you remove your tree(s) from the Forest.

Many Forest roads are subject to seasonal closures. Free Motor Vehicle Use maps may be available at each District Office, online at www.fs.usda.gov/btnf/or by downloading the Avenza App.

Additionally, all 4th graders throughout the United States receive a FREE Christmas tree permit, as part of the Every Kid Outdoors Program. If utilizing the online system at recreation.gov, enter the voucher or pass number when prompted. Call your local Forest Service office for more information on the Every Kid Outdoors Program.