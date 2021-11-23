Fifth annual ‘Passport Sunday’ event set Dec. 5

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Clerk of District Court is encouraging travelers to submit passport applications well in advance of potential 2022 travel and is hosting an event to help accommodate applicants and families who have busy weekday schedules.

The Fifth Annual Passport Sunday event will take place on Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by appointment only at the Teton County Clerk of District Court’s Office on the second floor of the Teton County Courthouse located at 180 S. King Street in Jackson.

Teton County Clerk of District Court Anne Sutton suggests reviewing the status of your family’s passports and travel needs sooner rather than later. Ongoing COVID-19 impacts have caused a backlog in passport processing, resulting in longer processing times than in years past.

“Currently, the U.S. Department of State (U.S.D.S) is reporting its routine processing time can take up to 11 weeks, not including mailing time to and from the agency,” Sutton said.

While mailing time can only be estimated, Sutton suggests also allowing at least a week mailing time to the U.S.D.S and a week mailing time from the U.S.D.S. Adding mailing time increases door to door turnaround time estimates to up to 13 weeks for routine processing.

According to Sutton, “Spring Break travelers can avoid additional fees for faster processing and mailing if they apply by Friday, December 10.”

Appointments are required for all passport application processing at the Clerk of District Court Office, including for Sunday’s event. Appointments can be made by visiting tetoncountywy.gov/codc or by calling 307-733-2533. To minimize appointment time and prevent return trips, applicants should review all application requirements and carefully and thoroughly complete all areas of the application form in advance of their appointment.

Applications and requirements are available on travel.state.gov.

Those who are unable to attend the Passport Sunday event can make an appointment at the Clerk of District Court Office weekdays between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information, click HERE.