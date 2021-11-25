Barrasso shares Thanksgiving dinner with Wyoming troops in Bahrain

BAHRAIN (KIFI) - On Thursday, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso shared dinner with Wyoming sailors and marines serving in Bahrain.

Barrasso visited with service members who are currently stationed at a naval support base in Bahrain.

It is home to U.S. Naval forces central command and U.S. 5th Fleet.

Barrasso sat down for Thanksgiving dinner with service members and was briefed by military officials about operations in the Persian Gulf.

While there he said, “In Wyoming, we are always so grateful for the brave service of our men and women in uniform. This includes our sailors and marines who are serving ten time zones away from home right now in Bahrain."