Additional Grand Teton campgrounds can be reserved online

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Visitors to Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway will now be able to reserve campsites at all park campgrounds in a “one-stop-shop” on Recreation.gov as all remaining campgrounds in the park transition to the website for the 2022 summer season.

The Colter Bay RV Park and Tent Village, as well as Headwaters Campground and RV Park, which were previously reservable through Grand Teton Lodge Company, are moving to Recreation.gov. These locations, along with Colter Bay, Gros Ventre, Jenny Lake, Lizard Creek and Signal Mountain Campgrounds, will be available for booking on a six-month rolling basis.

While a limited number of sites will be held back at the Colter Bay and Gros Ventre Campgrounds for reservation on a 14-day rolling basis, reservations are expected to fill quickly, and visitors are strongly encouraged to plan ahead. Park campgrounds will no longer be reservable through local campground call centers or websites.

A collaborative effort between the National Park Service, Grand Teton Lodge Company, Signal Mountain Lodge, and Recreation.gov was initiated in response to public requests for an advance reservation system at park campgrounds and launched last year with a portion of the campgrounds moving onto the platform for the 2021 summer season. The introduction of a reservation system at busy park campgrounds in 2021 was deemed a success, improving the visitor experience by streamlining the camping process, significantly shortening lines and reducing wait times, alleviating associated traffic congestion, and giving visitors the ability to plan ahead with confidence, knowing they would have a place to stay upon arrival.

Campgrounds in Grand Teton National Park and John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway are operated by concessioners. Grand Teton Lodge Company operates Gros Ventre, Jenny Lake, and Colter Bay Campgrounds. Flagg Ranch Company operates Headwaters RV Park and Campground. Signal Mountain Lodge LLC operates Signal Mountain and Lizard Creek Campgrounds.

Gros Ventre Campground, April 29

Jenny Lake Campground, May 6

Signal Mountain Campground, May 13

Colter Bay Campground, May 26

Colter Bay RV Park, May 5

Colter Bay Tent Village, May 27

Lizard Creek Campground, June 10

Headwaters Campground, June 1

Headwaters RV Park, May 13

*Campsite reservations are available up to six months in advance on Recreation.gov.

For more information about camping in Grand Teton, visit the park website HERE. Visit the Grand Teton Lodge Company website, the Flagg Ranch Company website, and the Signal Mountain Lodge website for additional information.

About Recreation.gov

This website is a tool to plan your next trip, figure out details, and reserve experiences at over 3,600 facilities and 103,000 individual sites across the country. The Recreation.gov mobile app puts adventure at your fingertips. From booking a weekend getaway to planning a cross-country road trip, the Recreation.gov app helps you find and reserve campsites, review location details, and quickly access information on past and upcoming reservations.

About Grand Teton Lodge Company and Flagg Ranch Company at Headwaters Lodge and Cabins

With a mission to preserve, protect and inspire, Grand Teton Lodge Company and Flagg Ranch Company are authorized concessioners of the National Park Service within Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway. Together, these concessioners operate the lodging, camping, restaurants, retail, tours and activities at Jackson Lake Lodge, Jenny Lake Lodge, Colter Bay Village, Gros Ventre Campground, and Headwaters at Flagg Ranch.

As subsidiaries of Vail Resorts Management Company, Grand Teton Lodge Company and Flagg Ranch Company are committed to a comprehensive systematic approach to sustainable business practices that preserve the environment, provide quality service, and offer healthy and safe places for guests and employees. For more information, visit gtlc.com or flaggranch.com.

About Signal Mountain Lodge

Signal Mountain Lodge is an authorized concessioner of the National Park Service operating in Grand Teton National Park. The only resort located on the shores of Jackson Lake in Grand Teton National Park, Signal Mountain Lodge allows guests to experience invigorating mountain air and rugged wilderness from May through October. Guests enjoy full resort services while staying in a variety of lodging and camping accommodations. Signal Mountain Lodge takes seriously its obligation to operate in a manner that is environmentally responsible, while setting the standard for the lodging industry—for today’s visitors and generations of visitors to come. For more than 45 years, Signal Mountain Lodge has implemented policies and procedures to address protect and preserve the resources of Grand Teton National Park and our planet including wildlife, marinas, and health and wellness initiatives. For more information, visit signalmountainlodge.com.

Signal Mountain Lodge is a subsidiary of Forever Resorts, an exceptional collection of destinations providing hospitality services throughout the world. The company focuses on properties with access to nature and one-of-a-kind surroundings for outdoor recreation