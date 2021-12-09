Free fire break valve for Wyoming oxygen tank users

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Wyoming family members who use oxygen tanks should take advantage of a safety device that is being offered for free.

This device is called a fire break or a fire valve.

During a fire, the device blocks the machine from spewing out more oxygen that could potentially fuel the fire.

The Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s Office says it can reduce the number of deaths and injuries from fires started in homes with oxygen machines.

The fire marshal's office is offering the device for free to anyone in wyoming who uses an oxygen tank.

Reach out to your local fire department to ask for one.