Teton County proposes updates to Wildlife Feeding restrictions, Bear Conflict Area standards

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Teton County Planning & Building Services Department has developed and released amended draft regulations related to Wildlife Feeding restrictions and Bear Conflict Area standards including requirements for bear resistant trash cans countywide.

This update is one component of a series of Natural Resource Land Development Regulation updates within Article 5 of the Teton County Land Development Regulations outlined in the Teton County Workplan.

The updated regulations aim to reduce human and wildlife conflicts within developed neighborhoods and residences as well as protect the health and safety of both residents and wildlife. Included are requirements for the keeping of food bearing gardens, compost piles, apiaries, bird feeders and others. In addition, bear resistant trash containers will be required countywide.

The Teton County Planning Commission will review the draft regulations during their regular meeting on Monday. The Planning Commission will make a recommendation to the Teton County Board of County Commissioners, which will review the recommendations during their January 4, 2022 meeting. Information about the proposed update including the draft language can be found at: http://jacksontetonplan.com/352/Wild-AnimalFeeding-and-Bear-Conflict-Ar

Written comments or questions on the proposed draft may be submitted to the Teton County Planning Department at P.O. Box 17 11/16/21 Teton County Board of Commissioners Action Report27, Jackson, WY 83001 or at rhostetter@tetoncountywy.gov.