US 191/189 Hoback River Canyon closed Friday for avalanche hazard mitigation

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of US 191/189 for Friday, April 15 at 5:00 a.m. for avalanche mitigation.

Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.

Highway travelers and backcountry users are advised to plan accordingly.

Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions. Sign up for automated email and text alerts with 511 notify at www.wyoroad.info.