Snow delays opening of all Yellowstone roads

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - Due to extremely heavy snow received this week in Yellowstone National Park, the park’s efforts to open interior roads by April 15 has been delayed.

Crews are working to clear nearly a foot of snow and remove large drifts from storms on Tuesday, April 12. Although progress has been made, the normal opening schedule will be altered.

The park will attempt to open the following road segments tomorrow as scheduled:

West Entrance to Old Faithful

Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris

However, more snow is forecasted in the park with the potential for freezing rain over the weekend.

Other road segments will open as conditions allow.

The road between the North Entrance, Mammoth Hot Springs and Northeast Entrance is open year-round.

The public should be prepared to alter their park travel plans depending on weather conditions which could change rapidly. In-park services are very limited. Visit Operating Hours and Seasons for area-specific services.

Crews will continue making every effort to ensure a safe road opening for the 2022 season.

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone: