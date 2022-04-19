Avian influenza detected in Jackson

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Teton Raptor Center has confirmed the highly pathogenic avian influenza has been found in Teton County, Wyoming.

The virus tested positive in a horned owl that was in Jackson.

Bird flu spreads quickly which Wyoming Game and Fish says is also a zoonotic disease meaning it is transmissible to humans.

Do not touch any dead bird that you come across.

If you have chickens or other domestic birds, keep an eye out for signs if they may be sick.

Symptoms include spinning movements, uncontrolled head rolling and other abnormal neurological movements.

The virus is very deadly for birds; however, for humans it is rarely fatal.