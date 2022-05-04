Wyoming to partner with INL on advanced energy and related technologies

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The State of Wyoming has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Batelle Energy Alliance, the operating contractor of the Idaho National Laboratory (INL), to collaborate in the research, development, demonstration and deployment of advanced energy technologies and approaches.

The partnership will focus primarily on advanced nuclear technology; the nuclear fuel cycle; hydrogen production, transportation and consumption in industrial applications; and other advanced energy systems through a regional to global approach. The MOU also encourages cooperation to ensure training and education for workers in the uranium and nuclear industries.

“While the Natrium project is a great start, it is my intent that we are also able to establish a nuclear industry and a sophisticated and advanced manufacturing capacity using Wyoming uranium, Wyoming technology and Wyoming workers,” Governor Mark Gordon said. “This MOU will assist in this effort.”

INL is a long-standing national industry leader and Wyoming has the natural resources, infrastructure and technical expertise to provide affordable and secure energy across the United States. The MOU, in place for five years, demonstrates Wyoming's continued commitment to providing solutions to a shifting global marketplace that is increasingly moving toward decarbonized products.



"This MOU formalizes and structures a relationship that has been developing over several years,” said Dr. Glen Murrell, Executive Director of the Wyoming Energy Authority. “The INL's expertise and impartiality will play a critical role in the ongoing execution of Wyoming's all-of-the-above energy strategy."

You can view the complete MOU below.