Weather-permitting, East Entrance Road in Yellowstone opens Friday

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - Weather-permitting, the road from East Entrance to Lake Village (Sylvan Pass), and Canyon Village to Lake Village, will open Friday, May 6 at 8 a.m. to public motor vehicle traffic.

Conditions in Yellowstone can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions.

Check current road status on the park website and by calling (307) 344-2117. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Expect up to 20-minute delays east of the East Entrance due to road construction. For updates on this project, visit the WYDOT Travel Information Map.

Conditions permitting, the following roads will open May 13 at 8 a.m.: