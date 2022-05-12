Updated Wyoming Legislative District maps now available

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Legislature’s interactive maps for House and Senate Districts, reflecting changes made during this year’s redistricting process, are now available on the Legislature’s 2022 Legislative Redistricting homepage slider.

This online tool allows members of the public to enter their address and search for which legislative districts they currently reside in, as well as their new 2022 election districts, by toggling between the links for current and 2022 Election plans listed at the top of the interactive legislative map.

Links to the updated legislative district maps are available on the Legislature’s homepage.

During the 2022 Budget Session, the Legislature adopted a redistricting plan to redraw the geographic boundaries of legislative districts throughout Wyoming, as required every ten years by the state constitution. This year, the Legislature adopted a plan to add members to the House and Senate, totaling 62 House Districts and 31 Senate Districts. Learn more about the 2022 Legislative Redistricting process HERE.

For more information regarding the 2022 Election, visit the Wyoming Secretary of State’s website.