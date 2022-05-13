Virtual open house and comment period for Tribal Trail Connector Road ends May 20

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Public Works is reminding you the virtual open house and public comment period for the Tribal Trail Connector Road is closing soon.

The virtual open house can be found at www.tribaltrailconnector.com and includes the same information that was presented during an in-person open house on April 27, plus a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section that was generated from discussions at the in-person event.

Viewers can learn about the background and history of the project, study updates, the four design alternatives that are under consideration and next steps in the process. The virtual open house and the period to provide input will close on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Following the virtual open house, the project team will consider public feedback when finalizing the preferred design alternative, which will be brought before the Teton County Board of County Commissioners for their consideration this summer.

Design alternatives are being evaluated utilizing several criteria, including safety, impacts to natural resources and private property, improved emergency response, travel/route redundancy and reduced local trips through the “Y” intersection.

In June 2020, the Teton County Board of County Commissioners approved the continuation of the planning process for the Tribal Trail Connector and will next be considering whether to direct staff to continue into the project design phase in FY2023.