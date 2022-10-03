Yellowstone reduces fire danger to moderate

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - Yellowstone lowered the parkwide fire danger level from high to moderate Monday.

Currently, there is one active wildland fire in the park.

Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.

Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.

The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.