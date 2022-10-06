Fatal crash near La Barge

LA BARGE, Wyo. (KIFI) - On Wednesday, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1.5 on County Road 315 near La Barge, Wyoming.

Around 2:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2000 Volkswagen Beetle was headed west on County Road 315 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The driver steered back onto the road before leaving the left side of the roadway, colliding with a metal culvert and overturning.

The driver of the Volkswagen has been identified as 59-year-old La Barge, Wyoming, resident Gina C. Bailey. Bailey was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the crash scene.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 95th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 89 in 2021, 104 in 2020, and 127 in 2019 to date.