today at 2:29 PM
Published 2:51 PM

Teton County Aquatics Center to temporarily close on weekends

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Due to lifeguard staffing shortages, the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation’s pools, steam room, sauna and hot tub will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays beginning this Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Weekend closures of the aquatic center will remain in effect through the Thanksgiving holiday. Following the holiday, the department will assess its ability to reopen on weekends and release a winter aquatic schedule.

Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation is actively looking for lifeguards and can certify candidates.

“We want to thank the community for their understanding during this time,” Recreation Center Manager Rachael Zimmerman said. “We look forward to opening the pool on weekends as soon as we can.”

For scheduling updates or changes, and to view programming activities, visit the Parks and Recreation website.

