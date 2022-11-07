Fatal crash north of Hulett

HULETT, Wyo. (KIFI) - Driver inattention or a possible medical condition is being investigated as possible causes of a fatal crash early Thursday morning.

On Nov. 3, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1 on US Highway 212 near the Wyoming-South Dakota State line. At 6:04 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a collision involving two commercial vehicles.

A 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination unit was traveling eastbound on US 212 when the vehicle crossed the center line into the westbound lane and collided with the side of a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer combination unit.

The driver of the Kenworth has been identified as Gary Larrick, a 74-year-old resident of Connelly, NC. Larrick was not properly restrained and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner has been identified as Clyde Bates, a 63-year-old resident of St. Louis, MO. Bates was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured during the crash.

Driver inattention or a possible medical condition on the part of Larrick is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 112 fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 96 in 2021, 117 in 2020, and 132 in 2019.