Governor Gordon announces Inauguration Committee General Chairmen

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Gordon and First Lady Jennie announced Annemarie and Dave Picard will co-chair the Wyoming Inauguration Committee for 2023.

“Jennie and I appreciate Dave and Annmarie’s willingness to once again step up to organize the Inaugural activities,” Governor Gordon said. “Jennie and I are so grateful for the support of Wyoming’s people, both at the polls and during the past four years. We look forward to thanking our friends, family and supporters as we continue our work and move Wyoming forward.”

The public is invited to participate in numerous activities on January 2, 2023 including a prayer service, swearing in ceremony of the five statewide elected officials, a public reception and the Inaugural Gala. For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.wyo2023.com or contact the Inauguration Office at 307-369-2725.

About the Inauguration of Wyoming’s Statewide Elected Officials

Every four years the citizens of the great state of Wyoming, through their votes, elect five people to lead the state for the next four years. We congratulate all who participated in the democratic process, and celebrate the transition from candidate to elected official beginning with a day of public events at Wyoming’s State Capitol and throughout the city of Cheyenne.

Wyoming State Statute sets the date that those elected in November assume office, and prior to the entering of office they must take and subscribe to the oath of office prescribed by the Wyoming Constitution.

Traditionally the swearing-in ceremony has been performed in a formal setting befitting the peaceful transition of power. This coming year will be no different, taking place on January 2, 2023.

Please join as the three branches of government come together in this time-honored celebration of democracy.