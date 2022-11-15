Yellowstone National Park reduces fire danger to LOW
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - Yellowstone decreased the parkwide fire danger level from moderate to low.
Currently, there are no active wildland fires in the park.
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - Yellowstone decreased the parkwide fire danger level from moderate to low.
Currently, there are no active wildland fires in the park.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.