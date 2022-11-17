Day of remembrance for survivors of suicide loss: Celebration of life

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day was designated as a day for people who lost a loved one to suicide to come together through shared experience. On Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, community members who have lost a loved one to suicide can attend a free event focused on connection, understanding and celebrating the life of those lost.

To RSVP or for more information, email beverly.shore@wyo.gov or call (307) 732-8495. Refreshments and a remembrance gift will be provided.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, 24/7 free confidential crisis help is available at 307-733-2046 or you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Local mental health resources can be found by visiting this link.