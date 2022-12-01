Skip to Content
Wyoming’s fall K-12 enrollment decreased in 2022

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Overall enrollment in Wyoming’s schools dropped by 352 students for the 2022-23 school year.

In a review of the data, 28 school districts had a dip in enrollment, 19 increased in size and one district had no change.   

There are five statewide virtual education programs in Wyoming. Three of those decreased in size (Big Horn #1, Niobrara #1, and Sweetwater #1), most likely because students returned to their brick-and-mortar school after the COVID-19 pandemic in-person learning changes. Sheridan #1 saw an increase of 31 students or a three percent change, while Weston #7 increased by 54%, going from 471 students to 725 due to their virtual program.

This data was gathered from all school districts throughout the state in a snapshot performed on October 1, 2022. The agency does not collect numbers of students enrolled in home or private school environments

