Skip to Content
Wyoming
By
today at 3:19 PM
Published 3:32 PM

Driver inattention being investigated as possible cause of a fatal UTV crash

Nicolas Stevenin / BLM

LARAMIE, Wyo. (KIF) - On Wednesday, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 29.5 on Highway 26, west of Fort Laramie, Wyoming.

At 8:46 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a UTV rollover on the adjacent Service Road.

A 2020 Kubota RTV-XG850 was westbound on the Service Road that ran parallel to the railroad tracks. The driver of the Kubota was assisting in the movement of cattle in the area and failed to notice a mound of gravel on the roadway. The Kubota collided with the gravel and overturned.

The driver of the Kubota has been identified as Maurice E. Jepson, an 84-year-old resident of Fort Laramie, Wyoming. Jepson was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.

The roadway was snow-covered at the time of the crash.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 5th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to 1 in 2022, 8 in 2021, and 2 in 2020.

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content