Anny Malo takes back the yellow bib withe fastest time on Pedigree Stage Stop Race Stage 5

PINEDALE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Anny Malo won Stage Five, a 35-mile out-and-back trail along the Upper Green River near Pinedale.

She averaged 15.5 mph; her time was 2:15:07. Alix Crittenden finished three and a half minutes later. Two minutes after her, Laura Bontrager stormed across the finish line with Donny Poulin and Cathy Rivest close behind. For a complete list of times click HERE.

“This is the most I’ve enjoyed running dogs in a long time,” Alix Crittenden said.

Given Thursday's endless blue skies, mountain views and the packed powder surface, the pleasure is understandable. The morning temperatures hovered around 0°F, very different from three days ago

when headwinds and bitter cold kept teams off the trails.

From Pinedale, crews travel to Alpine, Wyoming for Stage Six on Friday and the final Stage Seven hosted by Driggs, Idaho on Saturday.

The daily race schedule is as follows:

February 3 – Stage Six – Alpine, Wyoming

February 4 – Stage Seven & Final Banquet – Driggs, Idaho

The Pedigree Stage Stop Race consists of seven individual stages on National Forest land trails which wind through the seven mountain ranges of western Wyoming and Idaho. Teams cover 30 to

35 miles per day on out-and-back courses.