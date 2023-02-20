Skip to Content
Wyoming
By
Published 4:13 PM

Teton Pass to close Tuesday

MGN

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 3 a.m. for avalanche control.

Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard may force and earlier closure.

No parking at the summit of Teton Pass and Coal Creek beginning at 8 p.m. Monday will be strictly enforced. It is anticipated the parking restrictions will be in effect through the day on Tuesday.

Highway travelers and backcountry users are advised to plan accordingly.

Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content