DEQ adds mobile air quality monitor in Laramie County

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Air Quality Division has begun operating a mobile ambient monitoring station in Laramie County, Wyoming.

The mobile monitoring station began operations on Feb. 1, 2023, and will be in place for approximately one year.

The mobile monitoring station includes gaseous monitors (NOx, SO2, O3 and methane/non-methane hydrocarbons), continuous PM10, continuous PM2.5, a camera system, and meteorological instrumentation.

The station is located in southeast Laramie County and was selected to monitor the potential air quality impacts of oil and gas development on rural residential populations in the area. This station will allow the DEQ, Air Quality Division to determine compliance in southeast Laramie County with the National Air Quality Standards.

All data from this site and a display of real-time concentrations can be found at www.wyvisnet.com.

The Air Quality Division will be hosting an open house regarding the mobile station. Please watch for more information.

Throughout the State of Wyoming, three mobile monitoring trailers have been established and are being operated to help characterize air quality at various locations. The mobile monitoring stations are self-contained monitoring shelters that may be moved to different locations in a relatively short time frame.