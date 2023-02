RAWLINS, Wyo. (KIF) - The Wyoming Highway Patrol has a message for all drivers.

Move over and slow down for emergency vehicles.

Take a look at the video above.

One of the WHP troopers nearly got hit by a semi-truck and trailer.

The close call happened near on Interstate 80 near Rawlins.

They say this video shows why it is so important to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.