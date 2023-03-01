Wyoming bill proposes non-resident hunting fee increase

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - If you don’t live in Wyoming but like to hunt there, a major price hike could be on the way if you want better odds.

Wyoming House Bill 200 significantly increases the price of 40% of non-resident deer, elk and antelope tags.

That 40% would be up for the first draw. The other 60% would stay the same.

That means for first draw, a non-resident elk tag would increase from $576 to $1,258, an 118% increase.

And a non-resident deer tag would increase from $288 to $826, an 86.8% increase.

For antelope, a non-resident antelope tag would increase from $288 to $874, an 203.5% increase.

The bill has passed both theWyoming House and Senate and is awaiting for a signature from Wyoming’s governor.