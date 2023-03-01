Skip to Content
Wyoming
By
New
today at 10:51 AM
Published 11:09 AM

Wyoming bill proposes non-resident hunting fee increase

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - If you don’t live in Wyoming but like to hunt there, a major price hike could be on the way if you want better odds. 

Wyoming House Bill 200 significantly increases the price of 40% of non-resident deer, elk and antelope tags. 

That 40% would be up for the first draw. The other 60% would stay the same.

That means for first draw, a non-resident elk tag would increase from $576 to $1,258, an 118% increase.

And a non-resident deer tag would increase from $288 to $826, an 86.8% increase.

For antelope, a non-resident antelope tag would increase from $288 to $874, an 203.5% increase.

The bill has passed both theWyoming House and Senate and is awaiting for a signature from Wyoming’s governor.

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content