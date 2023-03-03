Yellowstone’s winter season wraps up, most roads and entrances close to public

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) - Yellowstone National Park’s winter season starts to wrap up March 5 as roads begin to close to the public.

By March 15 at 9 p.m., most park roads will close including the South, West and East entrances. Annually most of the park closes to the public to plow roads for a spring opening.



Upcoming Closures

Park road and entrance closure dates (gates close at 9 p.m.)

March 5: Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris

March 7: Norris to Madison, Norris to Canyon Village

March 12: Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge Junction

March 15: South, West and East entrances and all remaining roads



Visitor services closure dates

At Mammoth Hot Springs, the hotel’s Gift Shop, Ski Shop and Map Room Barista/Bar will be open through March 5 for the winter season.



At Old Faithful, the Bear Den Gift Shop, Geyser Grill and Visitor Education Center will be open through March 15. The Snow Lodge and Cabins will be open through March 4 for the winter season.



Warming hut closure dates range between March 5 and March 15.

Open Year-round

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower Junction to Cooke City, Montana, remains open to automobiles all year, weather-permitting.

Visitors driving to and in the park this time of year should have flexible travel plans and prepare for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time. To view the current status of park roads:

Visit Yellowstone’s website at park roads.

Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Call 307-344-2117 for recorded information.

At Mammoth Hot Springs, the Albright Visitor Center, Yellowstone General Store, post office, medical clinic and self-service fuel pumps stay open all year. Self-service fuel pumps are also available at the Tower-Roosevelt Service Station year-round.

Spring Opening

Weather-permitting, some park roads and entrances will open to the public April 21 at 8 a.m.

Learn more about area-specific spring reopening dates.

Visit the park website or download the National Park Service app for more information.