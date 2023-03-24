Attention summer travelers: Passport application processing time just increased to 3 to 4 months

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The U.S. Department of State (USDS) released an alert Friday morning stating passport processing times have increased.

The USDS recently said, “We are approaching what is expected to be our busiest summer travel season on record.”

Expedited passport application processing is estimated to take 11 weeks (up to 9 weeks once received at USDS, plus an estimate of one week mailing time each way).

Standard passport application processing is estimated to take 15 weeks (up to 13 weeks once received at USDS, plus an estimate of one week mailing time each way).

Clerk of District Court Anne Sutton says her office can only provide an estimate and cannot guarantee USDS processing time and United States Postal Service mailing time. The public is encouraged to visit www.travel.state.gov for forms, fees, time frames and additional information.

Current appointment availability at the Clerk of District Court’s Office can be found online HERE.