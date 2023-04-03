Fatal crash east of Wamsutter

WAMSUTTER, Wyo. (KIFI) - A fatal crash occurred at milepost 184 on Interstate 80 east of Wamsutter, Wyoming, on Monday. The collision resulted in two fatalities and one injury.

At approximately 3:10 a.m., a 1995 Kenworth was headed west on Interstate 80 when the driver lost control of the commercial truck causing the vehicle to leave the road to the right. The driver overcorrected to the left, causing the commercial truck to overturn and enter the median, colliding with a tow truck recovering a car from a previous slide off.

The driver of the Kenworth has been identified as a 41-year-old Houston, Texas resident Edgar F. Echeverria. Echeverria was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries in the crash.

The tow truck driver has been identified as 45-year-old Wamsutter, Wyoming, resident Kirby Lugg. Lugg was transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

The third car's driver was transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County for injuries sustained in the crash.

Speeding too fast for road conditions on the part of Echeverria is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 34th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2023 compared to 18 in 2022, 23 in 2021 and 14 in 2020.